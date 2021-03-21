Sunny and Warm End to the Weekend

It will be another beautiful spring day across the region with highs slightly warmer than yesterday’s highs, especially inland where highs are expected to reach into the mid 60s!

This evening, after sunset, don’t forget to look up at the night sky to see the International Space Station. It will rise from the WSW horizon at 7:54PM and glide across the night sky and disappear along the NE horizon after 7 minutes.

Tonight, clear skies will give way to lows into the upper 20s to 30s, similar to last night.

We kick off the work week with mostly sunny skies and highs into the low 60s inland, upper 50s at the coast.

Dry weather sticks around along with slightly cooler conditions at the coast through midweek. With above normal temperatures and no precipitation through midweek, the pollen count will rise through Wednesday.

For allergy sufferers, we finally get some relief in the form of rain showers by the end of the week. A few showers possible Thursday, but the main event will be Friday with showers across the region through the afternoon.

The rain exits with some clouds early Saturday before breaking out the sunshine with highs into the upper 50s.