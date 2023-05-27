7Weather – We lucked out with a beautiful weekend to ring in the unofficial start to summer! It’ll be dry, sunny and warm – especially away from the coast line.

High pressure is in control of our forecast. There’s an area of low pressure spinning to our south along the Carolina coast. That system is packing a punch bringing heavy rain, gusty wind, strong surf and rip currents to the southeast. That will stay to our south.

Bright sunshine today with a light northwest wind. Temperatures inland rebound to the upper 70s/low 80s. Sea breezes will develop this afternoon so it will be cooler along the coast.

A blanket on the sand will be better than getting in the water if you’re heading to the beach. Water temperatures are still around 55-60°, so it’s cold! Nice sailing weather with more of a breeze this afternoon.

Tomorrow will be the warmest day of our Memorial Day Weekend. Warmer air above us, plenty of sun and a southwest breeze will boost temperatures into the 80s. That southwest wind will boost temperatures into the upper 80s for southern New Hampshire and the Merrimack Valley. With the wind off the south coastal waters, temperatures will be in the upper 60s/low 70s for the South Coast, Buzzard’s Bay, Cape and the Islands.

If you’re at the coast with the ocean breeze cooling you off, don’t forget the sunscreen. As we get closer to the time of year our sun angle is the highest, the UV index is strong.

Temperatures rebound midweek- so much so, some towns could reach 90° on Thursday. European ensembles hint at a 50% probability temperatures inland could exceed 90°.