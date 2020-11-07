Sunny and Warm Weather Continues

7Weather- The stretch of warm weather continues into Sunday, and to kick off the week.

Sunday starts with temperatures in the low 50s around 8 AM, and then we jump into the mid and upper 60s by mid-morning. Highs reach into the low 70s for most areas. A light sea breeze likely kicks in throughout the afternoon, dropping the coast into the 60s.

We likely tie or break the record high in Boston on Monday. The forecast is 74º, and the current record high for November 8th is 74º set back in 1945. The September-like weather rolls into Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. It could be breezy at times, but overall, another beautiful day in New England.

The next chance for rain is on Veteran’s Day. It looks like showers slowly push in throughout the afternoon. Light rain continues on and off overnight, and into early Thursday. By Friday, temperatures drop back down to where they should be for this time of year, into the low 50s.