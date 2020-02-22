Sunny And Warm Weather

7Weather- The next couple of days are dry and sunny, and then showers move in late Tuesday.

High pressure continues to control our weather. Skies are sunny on Sunday, and it is warm! Highs reach into the low and mid 50s, with the Cape & the Islands a bit cooler. These are temperatures we typically see at the mid-April.

Believe it! It is even warmer on Monday. Temperatures will be 15-20º above average in the mid and upper 50s. It will be sunny and breezy at times with winds at 10-15 mph.

Clouds move in Monday night as high pressure moves out, and a low pressure moves in from the south. It looks like there could be some drizzle early Tuesday morning, and then a few, light showers in the evening.

Most will see on and off light showers Wednesday. It won’t be raining all day, but you should still take the rain gear with you. Steady rain moves in before sunset Thursday morning, and begins to taper off by late morning.