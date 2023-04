A calm weather pattern remains in place for the next few days, with sunshine and seasonable weather expected Easter Sunday.

Temperatures will range from the low to mid 50s inland, mid to upper 40s along the coastline with a sea breeze expected.

For those Easter egg hunts, have the kids wear a jacket or heavy sweatshirt as temperatures will still be in the 40s most of the morning.

After Sunday, a big warm up is in the forecast which could include some 80 degree weather by the end of the week!