The sunshine is back with us after potent snow squalls brought gusty winds and blowing snow for a brief time yesterday afternoon across the region. Those are out of here and we’re off to a clear but cold start to our Sunday.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies today aside from a few clouds that swing in across the RT. 2 corridor and in southern NH in the middle of the afternoon. Highs will reach into the 30s. Today and tomorrow are great days for a car wash, if you don’t want to wait until midweek.

Tonight, temperatures will not be quite as cold as last night as temperatures remain in the low 30s.

For your Presidents Day, the sunshine sticks around, but it’s paired with warmer temperatures with highs into the low 50s.

These 50s stick around for Tuesday, but Tuesday brings our next chance at rain as a system slides in later in the afternoon, with rain showers filling in through the evening.

A few lingering showers are expected into early Wednesday, otherwise we’re looking at drier and warmer conditions for Wednesday with highs into the low 60s.

The 60s are short-lived temperatures take a dip for the end of the week. Both Thursday and Friday, highs will be in the 30s. Thursday brings the sunshine while Friday has a threat for rain/snow showers.

The track of that system will dictate where that rain/snow line sets up, so be sure to stay tuned and check back here for the latest changes to your forecast.