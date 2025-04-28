About a month ago we were in the middle of a lengthy stretch of rainy Mondays. We have since snapped that streak but now Saturdays seem to be the rainy day of the week. One has to go back to March 15th to find a completely dry Saturday and while it is early in the week…this upcoming Saturday is looking…..rainy. Ugh.

At least the weather between Saturdays has been nice and no different this week with more nice weather for the next three days. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies with seasonably mild temps. In fact, Tuesday will be warm as afternoon temps soar close to 80! It will be breezy at times through the day. A cool front will slip through New England early Wednesday morning with very little fanfare (showers and storms). Wednesday will offer more sunshine but cooler temps…mid to upper 60s throughout the afternoon. Thursday is also a nice spring day with the sunshine continuing along with seasonably mild temps.

Enjoy!

~JR