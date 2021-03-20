Sunny for the First Weekend of Spring

Spring officially began at 5:37AM this morning, and we’ll see temperatures rise into the mid to upper 50s for much of the area under sun-filled skies. It will be slightly cooler along the Cape and Islands where highs will be in the upper 40s due a breeze off the cooler ocean waters.

Also with the spring equinox today, equinox comes from a Latin word that means “equal night,” and we see nearly equal day and night on equinoxes.

With this being the spring equinox, it marks the start of longer daylight hours in the northern hemisphere. We gain an hour and 19 minutes of daylight over the next 4 weeks.

Tonight, temperatures dip into the 30s under clear skies and a light westerly breeze.

Sunday brings even warmer temperatures inland with highs in the low 60s. Our coastal communities will be cooler due to an onshore breeze with highs around 50°.

We remain dry and quiet over the next several days, aside from a spot shower chance for the Cape and Islands associate with a system just off the mid-Atlantic states Tuesday morning.

Other than that, we’re looking at dry weather for the rest of the area through the next several days. Great for the car wash, not so great for allergy sufferers, it is the spring season after all.

As for high temperatures over the next several days, temperatures will remain above normal through the end of the 7-day (typically our average high is 46°). Temperatures will be slightly cooler though for the coast through much of that 7-day, which is typical of the spring season.

Our next best chance for widespread rain returns Friday, while Thursday brings a chance for a few showers.