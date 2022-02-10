It was a mild Thursday with quite a few towns stretching into the low 50s. A weak cold front sparked up a few passing showers into the afternoon, but that clears the region giving us a dry evening.

Tonight, we’ll have a gradual clearing of the skies with overnight lows dipping into the upper 20s to low 30s, so some refreeze is possible again. Be on the lookout for slick spots for your travels into Friday morning’s commute.

Speaking of tomorrow, it will be mostly sunny with highs a touch cooler than today — great if you need to take the car to the car wash.

Looking ahead to the weekend, like the headline says, it’s a 50/50 weekend: Saturday is a spring preview with highs near 60°, Sunday is colder with light snow showers. It depends on whether you’re ready for spring or holding on winter.

Saturday will be a mixture of sun and clouds with a passing sprinkle possible. Sunday will be cloudy with some light snow showers associated with an offshore system.

The best chance for some snow accumulation is for SE MA and the Cape and Islands Sunday while the rest of area will see a few flakes that could lead to a coating.

For your Valentine’s Day on Monday, the cold air really settles in with highs only in the low 20s (I didn’t mean to make the temperature graph to be festive Monday, that’s just the assigned color for 20s). A few flakes are possible at the coast.

Tuesday is still below normal (and below the freezing mark) with highs in the upper 20s.

We make it above freezing (and normal) by Wednesday followed by another day in the 50s by Thursday. Welcome to the rollercoaster of temperatures for February in southern New England.