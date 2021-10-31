7Weather- The week starts with sunshine and then clouds move back in on Tuesday. Overall, we are looking at a quiet weather pattern ahead.

Monday morning will have a chilly breeze with temperatures in the in the mid and upper 40s. We hit highs early in the the afternoon in the upper 50s, and then we drop back down into the upper 40s and low 50s by 6PM. A light layer will work for tomorrow.

Clouds move in Monday night and they are here to stay throughout the day on Tuesday. The day starts chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s. Highs are in the low and mid 50s. A push of colder air will trigger spotty showers in the afternoon. Take the umbrella with you just in case.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday and Thursday and it will feel chilly compared to the start of the week with highs below average in the upper 40s and low 50s.

We’re watching for the chance of rain Friday into Saturday, but a high pressure might just block that system and keep it offshore. I’ve mainly taken it off of the 7-day and left “rain chance” for Saturday.

We gain an hour of sleep next weekend as we fall back an hour. Sunset moves from 5:30PM on Saturday to 4:30PM on Sunday.