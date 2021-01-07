Sunny & Quiet Pattern Continues Into the Weekend

Today, we saw more sunshine than cloud cover and highs stretched into the low 40s, which is mild for January standards. We still had the northwest breeze that did put a bit of chill to the air, but that wind is out of here for Friday.

Tonight, we see temperatures dip into the low 20s under clear skies, with a few locations inland dipping into the upper teens.

After a cold start, temperatures jump to around 40 for Friday afternoon under sun-filled skies with less wind compared to the day today.

For this weekend, highs dip into the 30s with Sunday being the pick of the weekend with more seasonable highs along with less wind compared to the set-up for Saturday. Great weather if you’re planning on hitting the slopes this weekend.

The reason for more wind on Saturday is with a passing system out to sea close in proximity with the high pressure that continues to bring us dry and quiet conditions over the next several days.

Here’s something to look forward to in the coming days, we’re gaining 48 minutes of daylight as we approach our first 5pm sunset of 2021, which falls on Groundhog Day.

For the next work week, we’re keeping an eye on a system that slides just south of southern New England that could bring a few snowflakes Tuesday followed by some rain/snow showers Wednesday. As we get closer, we will continue to fine tune that forecast for midweek due to uncertainty on track and timing. Stay tuned!