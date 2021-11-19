It will be cold tonight with lows between 24º-32º. Saturday morning will be sunny with temperatures in the mid 30s by 8AM. There will be a few high clouds in the afternoon with high in the mid 40s. We won’t be dealing with that gusty breeze tomorrow, so it won’t feel as chilly. Clouds will be around for dinner time, but it remains dry.

Sunday looks mainly cloudy with some rain drops falling here and there in Southeast Massachusetts. It will be near 40º at 8AM, and then we hit highs in the early afternoon into the low 50s. There could be a brief period of clearing, but the clouds will fill back in quickly. Temperatures fall into the mid and upper 40s around dinner time.

Rain moves into the area Sunday night around midnight. You’ll want to take the umbrella with you as you walk out the door Monday morning with scattered showers continuing until 12-2 PM Monday. There could be lingering drizzle until sunset, and then things gradually dry out.

That’s it for wet weather next week. We go into a quiet weather pattern Thanksgiving week. Tuesday will have a chilly breeze with highs only making it into the upper 30s. Wednesday has plenty of sunshine and temperatures reach close to 40º. Thanksgiving day will also be bright and highs jump 10 degrees into the low 50s.

Overall, the rest of the country is also looking at some decent weather for Wednesday and Thursday.

There’s a cold front moving through the Mid-West on Wednesday, but most locations along the front remain dry. There will be some mixed precipitation for northern parts of Washington state and for some higher elevations in New Mexico and Colorado.

That front moves through the Mid-West slowly and is still around on Thanksgiving. It will generate some rain down south from Kentucky to Texas.