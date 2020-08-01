Sunny Saturday, More Clouds and Humidity Sunday, Monitoring Isaias Track for Midweek

Calm and quiet weather for our Saturday and the first day of August with highs into the mid to upper 80s inland, low 80s at the coast due to an onshore breeze through the afternoon.

Sunday features more clouds than today, with higher humidity than Saturday, too. A spotty late day t’storm is possible inland around sunset, but overall we remain dry during the daytime hours of both weekend days.

The heat and humidity peaks on Monday with highs into the low 90s, as we continue to keep an eye on the latest forecast track and strength of Isaias.

As of the 11AM update for Hurricane Isaias, a Category 1 Hurricane, with sustained winds of 80 MPH and gusts up to 100 MPH, continues to batter the islands of the Bahamas as it inches it’s way closer to the southeastern coast of Florida.

The storm then will climb the eastern seaboard through early Tuesday, as it weakens to a tropical storm over the eastern coast of North Carolina.

By late Tuesday into Wednesday, we’re looking at gusty to damaging gusts from Tropical Storm Isaias.

The track, intensity, and timing is not set in stone so be sure to continue to check back frequently through the weekend and into Monday for the latest updates on impacts. We’re looking at higher rainfall totals due to tropical downpours and higher gusts if the track of Isaias stays in the center of the forecast cone.

If the track moves farther inland, we’re looking at a weaker system, but gusty to damaging winds still possible. A track farther east and out to sea would provide less impacts locally, with higher rainfall totals at the coast, along with higher gusts for those along the Cape and Islands and rougher surf battering the beaches. Below is one models take on how much rainfall if we were to see a track of Isaias in the center of the cone.

We do need the rainfall since the drought monitor has put a good portion of southern New England under moderate drought.

The humidity will also be on the rise Tuesday and Wednesday with Isaias, but once that storm pushes out, then we’re tracking drier conditions and lower humidity to end the work week.