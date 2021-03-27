Sunny Saturday, PM Rain & Wind Sunday

It’s a 50/50 weekend with today being the pick for any of your outdoor plans.

Sunshine is with us for our Saturday with highs into the low 60s inland, a touch cooler at the coast due to a seabreeze that develops this afternoon.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing cloud cover with lows sliding around 40°.

Tomorrow brings our next round of rain by the afternoon. The rain becomes widespread across the region by 2PM, and continues through the afternoon, starting to taper to by about 7PM.

This is much needed rainfall, since we are nearly 2.5″ below normal for the month. With some embedded downpours, the forecast rain totals could exceed an inch for much of the region.

The system that brings the rain to the region Sunday pushes off the coast Sunday night into Monday, which will propel some strong wind gusts our way, which will likely result in Wind Advisories or even a High Wind Warning to be issued. Stay with 7News for the very latest on the air and online.

Tuesday is much nicer with highs into the low 60s and a light breeze out of the south under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday features a few more clouds and showers possible Wednesday night with the bulk of the rain likely holding off until Thursday. Thursday is wet and cooler with highs around 50.

Drier conditions return Friday, but that is coupled up with below normal temperatures with highs in the upper 30s!