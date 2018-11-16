Sunny Saturday, Rain/Snow Sunday Night

The rain and snow maker has moved out and now we gradually clear through the night. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Saturday will have mostly sunny skies and then clouds move in on Sunday with chilly highs.

A high pressure system moves into the region overnight, making Saturday a day full of sun! It will be chilly in the morning with temperatures in the 30s and then we will see some melting in the afternoon with highs in the middle and upper 40s.

The cloudy skies return on Sunday. We might see some sun early in the morning and then it looks to be cloudy in the afternoon. It will be chilly with in the with highs in the middle 30s.

We are keeping an eye on a weak system that moves through the area Sunday night into Monday. As of now, it looks like this system will bring in snow showers for the areas in white and light rain showers for the areas in green. The snow and rain showers are expected to move in Sunday night and will last through Monday morning.

There could be a coating to and inch of accumulation of snow for the southern part of New Hampshire and the northern parts of Worcester County.