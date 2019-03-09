Sunny Saturday, Snow to Rain Sunday

If you have outdoor plans today, you picked a great day for them. Today features mostly sunny skies and highs stretching into the low to mid 40s. Don’t forget to change the clocks before you go to sleep tonight. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2AM Sunday, we “spring ahead” one hour, but it will not quite feel like spring tomorrow.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for areas to the west of the 495-corridor, mainly Worcester Co., northern RI, western MA, and all of CT for the threat of snow and sleet making for slick travel Sunday.

Sunday, we’re tracking a burst of snow between 7-9AM Central MA, 9 – 11AM within the 495-corridor and the coastline.

Expect low visibility and slick spots for the interior if you have to travel Sunday morning. Sleet starts to mix in between 10AM and Noon for areas along the Mass Pike. This line will continue to lift northward into the early afternoon, allowing for the changeover to rain showers through the Sunday afternoon and evening.

Before the changeover, expect a quick 1-3″ of snow (and maybe a little bit of sleet) accumulation along and northwest of the 495-corridor. A coating to an inch of snow for the North Shore, NE MA, Boston, areas along and south of the Mass Pike. SE MA, South Shore, Cape and Islands likely with just a coating since it quickly changes to rain.

If you have travel plans Sunday, expect low visibility due to snow developing between 7 -9AM central MA, slick roads through mid-morning before improving into the afternoon as temperatures warm-up. Ponding on the roadways is possible in SE MA where we’ve had so much snow with the last storm and with the onset of a few downpours, some drains could get clogged.

The system exits by Sunday evening, with just a few lingering showers. We start off with clouds early Monday before sunshine emerges by the afternoon, allowing high temperatures to stretch into the upper 40s. Seasonable for Tuesday and Wednesday before we climb into the 50s by Thursday and Friday. A few showers are in the forecast for the end of the week and into early next weekend, but these look to be just rain showers since temperatures will be above normal.