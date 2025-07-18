The humidity that plagued us for the entire week has been pushed out with a beautiful day on tap for this Friday. In fact, when you picture a nice summer day in the middle of winter, this is the type of day you’ll probably think about. We’ll have lots of sun, low humidity, and warm temperatures.

This weather is going to continue into at least part of the weekend. Saturday is almost a repeat day with sun, warm temperatures, and low humidity. It’s the nicer of the two weekend days and is your “outside day” this weekend. The beach forecast couldn’t be better with low rip current risk, a light chop on the water, and water temperatures that are making some nice progress! Just remember the sunscreen, UV index is up to a 9!

Sunday’s not quite as nice… or I guess not nearly as nice. Clouds will roll in with scattered storms and that tropical humidity will come roaring back too. It won’t be raining all day but storms will be on and off for most of the day on Sunday.

The Sunday humidity is tropical once again, but thankfully it’s a one-and-done with the comfortable air back into kick off next week.