Well this week certainly started off on an active note, but now that it’s behind us, we have a nice quiet week of weather ahead. We had both wind and rain overnight. The wind was primarily along the Cape and areas south of Boston, but even Boston had winds that pushed 50 mph. These wind gusts were primarily overnight as the heavy rain was moving through, though it did stay windy/breezy for most of the day today.

While the wind was mostly near the water, the heaviest rain was away from the water. Most towns picked up a couple inches of rain, with a few towns picking up over 4″ of rain since yesterday afternoon!

The wind and rain were caused by a powerful cold front moving through and the temperatures today prove just how potent that front was. While most of us were sleeping, temperatures were more like spring than December with highs in the 60s around midnight. Actually, if you were outside last night from about 9pm on, you felt this too. (Lawrence – I’m not sure you got to the 70s, likely the 60s like everyone else).

Once the front passed, temperatures plummeted. We fell by about 15° in just a couple of hours and that’s where we stayed for much of the day — in the 40s.

As we head into the evening, the wind will continue to slowly relax though will remain breezy through the overnight. Temperatures will slowly step down to about 30° overnight. That’s chilly because it’s December, but far from frigid. In fact our average low is 31° and that’s right where we’ll be tomorrow morning.

And while we start off pretty typical for early to mid December, we’ll stay pretty typical for early to mid December. Our average high is 43° and that’s essentially where we’ll be tomorrow afternoon.

The week ahead will stay quiet and sunny and seasonable. One cooler day Thursday, then warming right back up for Friday and the weekend.