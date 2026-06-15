Happy Monday! It’s been a picture-perfect day so far and the nice weather will continue into the middle of the week. However, we’ve got more storm chances starting Thursday.

First, the rest of your Monday looks nice and quiet! We’ll continue to see variable clouds with temperatures cooling into the 70s and eventually the 60s. Overnight into Tuesday morning we’ll get all the way down to the 50s, so it’ll be a nice morning to open up the windows to cool off your home and get some fresh air in there.

The rest of your Tuesday will be just as nice. Skies look sunny with warm highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The best part? Humidity stays away.

That trend continues Wednesday. Humidity stays away, the morning will be cool in the 50s with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. It’ll stay in the 70s on the coast.

The weather will make for a nice stretch of games at Fenway this week!

Thursday we’ll see some changes. The day starts near 60 with highs in the upper 70s. The humidity will jump greatly along with chances for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. It’ll be breezy, too.

Friday is looking partly sunny with a low-end chance for a spot shower. Highs will be warm in the low 80s with a breeze. Saturday looks breezy and partly sunny with highs near 80 degrees. Father’s Day is Sunday and the weather is perfect! Expect a sun/cloud mix with highs near 80. Monday storm chances return. Stay tuned!