Folks! The message this evening is simple! High Pressure settled into New England very early this morning and will be with us for the rest of the week! Here is your Wednesday forecast…

Another winner! Granted, temps may be a little too warm up in the Merrimack Valley, reaching the mid 80s but the dew points will be low for everyone.

In fact, dew points remain low/manageable until Saturday, at that time, they will reach the mid & upper 60s and that will also coincide with our next chance of rain…

Overall, the pattern appears progressive (versus stagnant/stalled) with this upcoming weather system on Saturday. Due to the transient nature of the atmosphere, I think much of the upcoming Holiday weekend (Friday-Monday) will be dry! Check it out!

Here is a closer look at Saturday-Monday…

I’ll add nuance to the forecast as we approach but some early thoughts:

* 60% chance of scattered showers/storms on Saturday (read not 100%). If you have schedule flexibility over the weekend with parties, BBQs, Cookouts perhaps flexing to Sunday-Monday is a good/safe call right now.

* Sunday is dry but there could be quite a few clouds on Sunday morning-midday from the RI beaches to the Cape Cod beaches before sunshine takes over early afternoon.

* Monday, the 4th, is looking grand with sunny skies, low humidity and temps in the 70s/80s. Weather for the Pops on the Esplanade looks clear, low humidity and temps in the 70s

Let’s hope this forecast ages well!

~JR