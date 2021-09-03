It was a nice end to the week under a mix of sun and clouds. We did see a few sprinkles along the NH seacoast, NE MA and along the North Shore, but those sprinkle chances subside through this evening, making a great night for your outdoor plans — just don’t forget the extra layer since temperatures do dip into the low 60s to upper 50s around 9pm.

For your Labor Day Weekend, we start off with sunshine and highs into the mid 70s, a picture perfect start especially when you compare it to other holiday weekends this year.

We have an approaching front on Sunday, but the bulk of the day is dry with a chance for a passing shower for the lakes region of New England, otherwise we’ll see increasing clouds through the day with highs into the 70s.

As that front looms over the region, we’ll see more clouds Labor Day Monday with highs into the upper 70s. Showers likely in the morning and a few could even linger around midday before sliding out.

Tuesday is dry followed by another system throwing scattered thunderstorms our way Wednesday afternoon. The end of the 7-day brings back the sunshine and highs in the upper 70s, a seasonable end to the work week. In the meantime, from the 7Weather Team to you and your family, we hope everyone has a wonderful and safe holiday weekend.