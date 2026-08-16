On to day two of a beautiful weekend here in Southern New England!

We’re waking up to sunshine, but cool conditions for this time of year as well! For reference, most of us are starting out in the 50s or low 60s, while the average low is generally in the mid 60s (location-dependent).

As we head into the afternoon, we’ll stay comfortable and dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s for the coast, and the low 80s inland (very similar to what we had yesterday).



It’ll be a dry feel as well, though slightly less so than yesterday. Dew point temperatures will go from the low to mid 50s to the upper 50s and low 60s by this evening– not a super sticky feel, just ever-so-slightly more than yesterday. Clouds will increase in the second half of the day as well.

Our next storm moves in after sunset. We’ll see some showers and perhaps a storm starting close to 11PM.

Spotty, scattered showers and storms will continue through Monday morning, becoming much more isolated by Monday afternoon. Monday will be a bit grey overall, but not necessarily a washout. Temperatures will be cooler as well, with highs largely in the mid 70s.

We turn it back around by Tuesday, with a nice mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the low 80s once again. Wednesday will be similar, but slightly warmer with temperatures in the low to mid 80s and clouds will increase in the afternoon/evening.

We could see a shower or two Wednesday night, but rain chances increase more so on Thursday, when we could see a few showers and storms. After that? Back to sun and comfy conditions for the end of the week!