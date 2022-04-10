7Weather- The week starts with sunshine and we warm up the next couple of days.

You’ll want to dress in layers on Monday. The day starts with a chilly breeze and temperatures in the mid and upper 30s. That breeze die down a bit for the rest of the day and highs hit into the low 60s.

Showers arrive Monday night after 10PM. Expect light, on and off shower overnight and into early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning has lots of clouds and a few, lingering showers for the morning commute. This wet weather is a warm front lifting through the region.

Once that front moves out, skies quickly clear and temperatures jump into the mid 50s by lunch time. Eventually highs hit into the upper 60s.

It looks like there could be a sea breeze that kicks in that will keep the coast cooler.

The forecast gets tricky on Wednesday. Our temperatures are highly dependent on on how much cloud cover and rain we have ahead of another warm front.

Right now it looks like we’ll have mainly cloudy skies and a few showers (mainly in the afternoon). With that highs drop a bit into the low 60s.

Thursday is another day with a “tricky forecast”. This time our wind direction and timing of rain will play a big part in the forecast. If we have a northeast wind then highs will be closer to 50º. I went with the hope that we’ll have a south wind that keeps highs in the low 60s.

It’s possible that we only have rain in the evening. If that is the case and we have a south wind, temperatures are closer to 70º! Oh, the fun of spring forecasting!