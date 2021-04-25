Sunny Start To The Week

7Weather- Skies clear tonight, and we kick off the week with sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.

Monday will be a full day of sunshine. The day starts with temperatures in the low 40s, and then we get into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

There will be plenty of sunshine, but there will also be a gusty wind around, especially in the morning and mid-day.

Tuesday is a really nice day! That is if you like sunshine and 70s. Temperatures start in the low 40s on Tuesday, and then most areas end up in the low 70s.

The Cape & the Islands will be cooler in the upper 50s.

Monday is not the best day to go golfing, but it’s not terrible either. Skies are bright, temperatures are mild, but it will be windy at times.

Tuesday is picture perfect with sunshine, warm highs, and a light breeze. Wednesday will have sun, but also some cloudiness too. Highs reach into the mid 70s, and showers move in late.

A front moves in Thursday, dropping temperatures into the low and mid 60s. A few afternoon showers are possible. Light showers are also in the forecast for Friday. Highs remain in the mid 60s.