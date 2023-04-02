After an unsettled day Saturday, high pressure moved over New England Sunday, and will be with us through Monday as well.

Monday afternoon the center of the high will be just off the coastline, keeping sunshine in the forecast, but also allowing a southerly breeze to warm things up.

High temperatures Monday afternoon should reach the mid 50s for most, with some places on the Cape and Buzzard’s Bay in the low 50s.

After Monday unsettled weather moves in again, with showers possible Tuesday through Thursday.