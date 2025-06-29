Today’s showery start makes it another wet weekend for Southern New England. We didn’t pick up much rain, but kept a lot of clouds and areas of fog through the day. The good news? Tomorrow the sunshine is back! If you’re a fan of warmer temperatures, tomorrow is your day.

First we need a cold front to move across the region. There’s still a frontal boundary draped across Massachusetts. That kept the clouds around today. Fog gets thick again overnight. For most of us, the fog will be quick to clear tomorrow morning. It will likely hang a little longer for parts of the Cape and Islands.

Temperatures will start out in mild in the 60s to near 70. With all that sunshine around, temperatures will take off into the mid/upper 80s.

We’re about to wrap up the month of June. That went fast! We’ll likely end it with temperatures above normal. We can thank our 4-day heat wave for helping with that.

High temperatures peak inland Monday. We’ll be in the upper 80s/near 90 for a majority of the work week. Fourth of July looks warm and dry.

-MB