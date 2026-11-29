Happy Sunday! Today looks mostly bright and pleasant, with just some clouds sliding in during the final hours of daylight. Highs will remain on the mild side, climbing into the low to mid 50s, and the best news is the lack of any strong winds.

Overnight, clouds will increase as the night progresses with overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Rain arrives near dawn Monday morning and will be widespread during the morning commute. The main batch should wrap up by 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a couple of hours of isolated showers before things dry out completely.

Skip the umbrella and go with full rain gear—winds will gust 35–45 mph through the morning and afternoon and stay breezy into the evening. Temperatures start in the 30s and 40s, rising to the upper 50s and low 60s. Skies clear overnight, so temperatures drop.

Tuesday morning opens much colder in the 20s and 30s under sunny skies, with highs only reaching the low to mid 40s. Wednesday looks similar temperature-wise with partly sunny conditions.

Thursday starts just as chilly in the 20s and 30s before we rebound to the mid 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. Friday morning won’t be quite as cold (30s and 40s), though skies turn increasingly cloudy as highs climb into the upper 50s. We’re watching our next chance of rain for Friday night into Saturday—stay tuned!