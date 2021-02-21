Sunny Sunday, Breezy with Afternoon Rain/Snow Showers Monday

We welcome the return to sun-filled skies for our Sunday after a snowy and cloudy pattern.

Although we are tracking the sunshine, it will still be chilly with highs into the low 30s. A northwest breeze up to 15 mph this morning weakens through the afternoon.

Tonight, clouds increase in coverage across the region after midnight ahead of our next system. Lows dip into the teens to low 20s.

Tomorrow, we start off dry and cloudy, so your Monday morning commute is fine.

Snow showers slide into central MA and southern NH by mid-afternoon (around 2pm)

That rain/snow line will wobble along the Mass Pike through the afternoon and then the warmer air will win and push the snow north by the evening commute.

We’re not tracking much accumulation with 1-2″ along and northwest of the 495-corridor. A coating of snow within the 495-corridor and areas southeast before the rain washes that away.

The precipitation moves out from west to east, with a few lingering rain showers for the Outer Cape through 9pm.

Dry weather returns Tuesday with emerging sunshine and highs into the low 40s. A midweek warm-up is in store as Wednesday stretches into the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Aside from a spot rain/snow shower Thursday, it is smooth-sailing through the last week of February.