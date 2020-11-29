Sunny Sunday, Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Monday PM

Get outside and enjoy the sunshine and mild temperatures while you can – today is the picture perfect day for any and all outdoor plans (hint hint: Christmas Tree shopping, or going for a stroll around the neighborhood). Tomorrow, a strong system moves in packing a punch with heavy rain and strong winds.

Tonight, we’ll see mainly clear skies as clouds build in just ahead of sunrise Monday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

We start off our Monday morning under mainly cloudy skies, but by the afternoon, the rain moves in, turning widespread across the area through the afternoon and evening.

Expect pockets of downpours with embedded thunder possible, along with gusty to damaging winds, which will make for a tricky evening commute.

With the heavy rain, some minor street flooding is possible, too. This soaking rainfall will bring over an inch of rainfall, with a few spots getting over 2.0″ of rainfall through early Tuesday morning.

As for the winds, a High Wind Watch has been issued for NE MA, SE MA, and the Cape and Islands for gusts up to 50 – 60 MPH. With these strong gusts, scattered power outages are possible so be sure that you plan accordingly and your phones are charged.

The strongest gusts are expected from 2PM Monday through Monday night.

A few lingering showers Tuesday as the winds start to weaken, but it will still be windy with highs into the the low 60s.

As the system moves out, drier and cooler air moves in for Wednesday and Thursday with highs into the mid to upper 40s (nearly seasonable for early December). A few showers in the forecast for the first weekend of December.