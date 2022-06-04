7Weather- The stretch of great weather continues!

It will be cool early Sunday morning, and then temperatures jump into the low 70s by mid-day. Highs make it into the upper 70s inland and into the low and mid 70s along the coast.

It looks like an onshore wind kicks in throughout the second part of the afternoon, dropping temperatures at the coastline. Overall, it is looking like a great beach day with plenty of sunshine.

Monday has partly sunny skies and humidity remains low. Highs are in the mid and upper 70s inland and in the low 70s along the coast.

Tuesday will be breezy at times. It doesn’t look like a sea breeze kicks in so most locations make it into the upper 70s. Expect a storm late in the afternoon, but the better chance of storms will be overnight.

Wednesday and Thursday has a few showers with temperatures in the low and mid 70s.