It’s another fantastic forecast today! There’s no excuse not to get outside with low humidity, light wind and warm temperatures. Highs inland reach the low/mid 80s. Sea breezes will keep temperatures slightly lower along the coast.

It’s another day of great baseball weather!

Overnight we’ll have increasing clouds and a wind shift out of the southwest ahead of changes tomorrow. Overnight lows will stay mild in the 60s. Monday’s high temperatures will likely stay in the upper 70s with a lot of clouds and scattered showers around.

Have the umbrella with you tomorrow as a warm front will lift those showers across our region. There could be some light showers around for the mid/late morning. Expect scattered showers into the afternoon.

An area of low pressure brings scattered storms back to the forecast late Monday into Tuesday.

Downpours will likely be the biggest threat with any of these storms. There’s also a risk for isolated severe storms overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

Drier Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered storms return to the area Friday and the wet weather may linger into Saturday morning. High temperatures will range in the low/mid 80s this week.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black