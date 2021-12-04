7Weather- We have another dry day tomorrow, and then rain moves in to kick off the week.

It’s a bright and chilly tomorrow. Temperatures start in the upper 20s and low 30s in the morning, and then we make it into the low 40s in the afternoon.

Expect mild and wet weather for the Monday morning commute. Rain will be around in the morning for a few hours, and then there is a break from the steady rain most of the afternoon. Winds start to pick up by lunch time and it is windy by sunset. Highs will be about 15 degrees above average in the low 60s.

A second round of rain moves in just after sunset. With this round we will also have gusty winds. It’s likely you’ll hear the wind howling as the rain moves in. Wet weather ends around midnight.

From the 60s on Monday, to the 30s on Tuesday. Oh, New England in December. We’ll hit our highs in the 40s very early (before 4AM), and then the rest of the day is in the 30s with a cool breeze.

We are keeping a very close eye on a system moving in on Wednesday. The track of the low pressure is not locked in, so we’ll give it another 24-36 hours before we start putting out snow maps. It’s likely that inland areas will have plowable snow (2″+) Wednesday evening. Winds will initially be out of the northeast, and then they switch out of the southeast. Either way, the wind will be coming from the water which likely limits accumulation along the coast.

That system pushes out Wednesday night and will be northeast of us on Thursday. A north, northeast wind kicks in allowing for patchy drizzle to develop. Highs are chilly in the mid 30s. The week ends with wet weather on Friday and we continue that trend into the weekend.