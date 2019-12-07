Sunny Sunday, Wet and Mild Start to the Week

7Weather- The weekend wraps up with sunshine, and then the wet weather returns to kick off the week. This time, it just rain with mild temperatures in the 50s.

Sunday is a great day to pick out a Christmas tree. It will be cold, but at least it is dry.The best time to go is early in the afternoon. There will be plenty of sun and temps are in the mid 30s.

We’re not looking at a washout for the morning commute Monday, just spot showers. Expect a mild start in the upper 30s and low 40s.

It does look like a washout for the afternoon/evening commute on Monday. A warm front lifts through the region, firing up downpours after sunset.

It will be mild with highs in the low 50s. Take the rain gear with you, you’ll need it!

It looks like we’ll get 1-2″ of rain Monday -Tuesday night. Most of the snowpack will be gone by Tuesday evening.

This system lingers into Wednesday morning. It looks like areas along the Pike and south have the best chance to see snow showers Wednesday morning as this system pushes out.