7Weather- It has certainly been a nice weekend for January standards! Most of our days so far in 2023 were dreary and wet. Yesterday we got some sun and temperatures in the 40s. Today we’ll get brighter skies, but cold temperatures. Luckily, the chillier temperatures won’t come with a lot of wind.

We start the morning off in the 20s for the majority of us. From there, temperatures will slightly rebound to the mid/upper 30s. We’re seeing some clouds for the Cape and Nantucket this morning, and those could hang tough today.

Tonight, some clouds will gather and temperatures drop into the 20s. Temperatures will hang out in the mid 20s into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow, a weak low pressure system will track to the south of us. The South Coast, Cape and Islands will likely squeeze out a few showers with this. Although it won’t amount to anything, just making for some wet surfaces. For the rest of us, we’ll notice more clouds and temperatures will be in the upper 30s/low 40s.

Overall, the week stays quiet with temperatures in the upper 30s/low 40s. The end of the week looks unsettled with a chance for sprinkles/flurries Thursday, a widespread soaking rain Friday and some sprinkles/flurries Saturday morning as the storm exits.

The cold temperatures have been great for snowmaking in ski country! That’s on top of 2-4″ inches of fresh natural snow with this past system. Great conditions today and tomorrow on the slopes!

Get outside and enjoy the weekend 🙂

-Meteorologist Melanie Black