It will be chilly early Sunday morning! Temperatures likely drop into the mid and upper 30a away from the coastline. The locations that drop to 37º or below will see patchy frost form. Bring in sensitive plants tonight regardless of where you live just in case.

Temperatures rebound to about 50º by mid-morning. It is sunny at Gillette for the Patriots game. We’re in the mid 50s for kickoff and we stay there throughout the entire game.

Monday morning will be cool but not as chilly as Sunday morning. There will be steady rain the in the morning, and then a few showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s. It will also be breezy at times especially along the coast.

Keep the rain gear handy this week. Tuesday likely has steady rain throughout the day and winds pick up throughout the day. Highs are in the 50s once again. A warm front could lift through SE Mass allowing temperatures to climb into the 60s.

Scattered showers are around on Wednesday at it remains in the mid 50s. As of now it looks like we get 2-4″ of rain from Monday – Wednesday.