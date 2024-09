After the cold front moves out tonight, a nice Sunday forecast is on tap with highs in the 70s and sunshine!

The only takeaway is it will be breezy if not windy at times, with gusts 20-25mph.

The wind will do it’s job, ushering in cooler and drier air. Dew points should remain in the mid 40s to start the week.

After a cooler start to the week, temperatures will be on the rise. Reaching 80s by Wednesday.