Sunny To Stormy

A chilly start kicks off today, but with lots of sunshine, it’ll be a nice early December day as temperatures rebound into the mid 40s to lower 50s. Enjoy!

Milder air slides in tomorrow, but clouds do increase in the afternoon as a few scattered showers break out late in the day. Highs run in to low to mid 50s.

The big storm potential is Saturday. As a developing area of low pressure rapidly strengthens off the mid-Atlantic coastline, it zips northeast, moving across Southeast Mass Saturday afternoon. Heavy rain breaks out early Saturday morning and lasts into the afternoon. As the area of low pressure strengthens, strong coastal winds develop, likely gusting 40-50+mph. Expect a widespread 1-2″ of rain with localized totals near 3″.

One part of the forecast we’ll also watch closely is the rain/snow line. In rapidly strengthening storms, rain can flip to a heavy wet snow on the northwest and west side of the area of low pressure. With a track across Southeast Mass, the storm would likely produce accumulating snow (perhaps significant) in the Worcester Hills, Southwester NH, the Berkshires and Ski Country. Rain may even end as snow near/inside 495 Saturday afternoon/evening before the storm tapers off. As of now, accumulation along and inside 495 looks limited, but a track a bit farther to the southeast would change that. Certainly something worthy of checking back in on. Sunday looks dry and chilly with highs in the 30s as gusty westerly winds prevail.