7Weather- It is bright and breezy tomorrow, and then clouds move in Wednesday. Showers arrive Wednesday night and the wet weather continues into Thursday.

It will be chilly tomorrow morning with temperatures in the mid 30s. Wind picks up a bit in the afternoon as highs reach into the low 50s. You’ll want to enjoy that 6:59PM sunset. Our first 7PM sunset will have lots of clouds on Wednesday.

Wednesday morning starts bright and chilly in the upper 20s and low 30s. It looks like we’ll have a thin, overcast sky with cooler temperatures in the upper 40s.

Daylight hours look dry with wet weather arriving between 8-11PM. Rain will be on and off overnight.

Expect wet weather on Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. You’ll want to grab the umbrella and dress in layers, including a rain jacket.

The showers continue Thursday night with some lingering rain Friday morning. It looks like skies clear a bit Friday afternoon allowing temperatures to jump into the mid 50s.

We’ll like get 1.00″-1.50″ of rain from Wednesday night-Friday morning.

Saturday has lots of clouds with highs in the low 50s. Sunday could have wet weather but for now we’re going with a spot shower. It’s cool in the upper 40s.