After a cold start to our Thursday, it was nice to see the temperatures rebound into the upper 50s to low 60s. Tomorrow, we’ll get an even bigger boost in those temperatures under mostly sunny skies.

Before we start chatting about tomorrow, we have to mention this evening’s forecast. A passing shower is possible mainly along and north of the Pike through 8pm. We have high pressure off to our east and a very dry airmass which is eating away at the leading edge of the showers as they move in. So, overall, we’re looking at a spot shower chance through this evening.

The clouds stick around through about 10pm, and then we’ll see a gradual clearing of those skies from northwest to southeast through midnight. Temperatures overnight will only slip into the 40s.

Tomorrow will be beautiful under mainly sunny skies and highs into the mid 60s. It will be breezy, with winds out of the northwest from 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow is also Earth Day, so for any of your outdoor Earth Day festivities, it will be great!

For the weekend, it will not be quite as warm as Friday as winds shift to out of the SE, making it even cooler for our coastal communities. Of the two weekend days, Sunday will be more cloudy and cooler with highs in the low 50s.

Monday is also dry, so with this mainly dry pattern expect the pollen count to be high.

At least some relief will arrive for allergy sufferers by Tuesday as rain showers slide in. Showers will linger into the first half of Wednesday. Next Thursday also brings a chance for a spot shower.