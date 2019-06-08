Sunny And Warm Saturday

The next two days are picture perfect! Whether your at the coast or inland, it will be warm and sunny.

Lunch time temps will be in the low 70s. A sea breeze kicks in this afternoon, keeping areas at the coast in the low 70s. Inland areas are nice and toasty in the low 80s. The nice weather continues through the later afternoon with temps in the upper 60s at the coast, and in the mid 70s inland.

Today is a great beach day, that is if you don’t mind temps close to 70º. The UV Index id HIGH today, make sure you re-apply sunscreen.

Headed to Fenway today? You won’t need the umbrella or the heavy jacket, just the sunglasses.

Sunday’s game is also looking fantastic with highs in the mid 70s at first pitch.

Sunday will be slightly warmer compared to Saturday. Highs are in the low and mid 80s inland, and in the mid 70s at the coast. The Cape will be a bit cooler in the upper 60s.