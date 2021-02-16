Plowable Snow Thursday – Friday

7Weather- A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for most of Massachusetts Thursday afternoon – Friday for plowable snow.

Here comes out next round of winter weather. This time it looks like it will mainly be snow for southern New England. Light, steady snow starts late Thursday, and continues all day Friday.

It will be a long duration storm, but throughout most of the event, snow will be light. Expect snow covered roads Thursday night, into Friday.

With this winter storm, plowable snow will be the biggest impact. We are not worried about strong wind, or coastal flooding.

How much snow do we get from this storm? Well here’s a start on a snow map. Although this winter storm will be around 24-30 hours, it doesn’t look like we will have a long period of heavy snow. The other thing to note, is that light snow won’t accumulate as much during daylight hours in the middle of February.

Northern Bristol and Plymouth Counties likely get 3″ of snow. Everyone north of that will be in the 4-6″ range. Crews should be able to keep up with plowing, but there could still be periods of poor travel.

Patchy, light snow starts around the afternoon/evening commute Thursday, but road conditions should be good. Steadier snow moves in between 8-10 PM. With how the timeline looks now, roads will be snow covered between 10 PM – Midnight.

Steady, light snow continues throughout the entire day Friday, and overnight into early Saturday morning.

A few lingering snow showers will be around until 3-5 AM Saturday.