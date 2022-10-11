We awake to a bit of a chill to the air again this morning, but the overall theme of the day is a good one. Patchy morning fog will burn off for sunshine today and that sunshine has staying power as highs climb into the low to mid 60s.



Tomorrow, we’ll take it up another notch or two as highs head for the 70-73 range for many towns and cities. Overall, sunshine wins out again, although some clouds do mix in during the afternoon.



We stay near 70 Thursday with increasing clouds and some mugginess. A few isolated showers slide through during the afternoon. The soaking, windswept rain holds off until Thursday night as a mild and muggy overnight will help fuel embedded downpours/rumbles of thunder. There’s a lot of wind aloft, some of which will mix down to the surface, allowing for gusts 30-50mph. The front slows down a bit as it approaches the coast, likely allowing for a wet and windy start to Friday morning for many, especially east of 495. By mid morning, the rain shuts down inland, with it clearing the coast by midday. It does look like a soaker, with 0.5-1.5″ of rain likely, with locally higher totals where downpours line up.

Friday afternoon – Weekend looks drier with some nice weather on Saturday as sunshine wins out again. Sunday, we’ll increase the clouds in the afternoon, while a few spotty showers are possible in the afternoon, the bulk of the day does look dry.