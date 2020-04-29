Sun’s Back! At Least For Now

Sun filled skies kick off this Wednesday morning as chilly temps moderate quickly this morning from a frosty start to a comfortable afternoon. The winds are really light this morning too, however, that’ll allow for an ocean breeze to kick in by midday, holding coastal temps in the mid 40s to near 50, while we warm to 55-60 inland. More clouds mix in this afternoon, but the entire day is dry. Fire up the grill for dinner!

More clouds move in by tomorrow morning, with even a few showers around in the morning. Most of those showers are inland, near 495, points west, and won’t be around all day. It’ll be cooler, 50-55 with a gusty southeasterly wind picking up.

Friday morning, through midday, rain becomes more widespread with a few downpours embedded in the batch of wet weather that slides through. Mid to late afternoon, some breaks of drier air moves in, with even a few breaks of sun. That’s when temps jump up to near/above 60.

After scattered showers linger Saturday, we dry out for Sunday as temps jump up to near 70 inland, but hold around 55-60 along the immediate coast.