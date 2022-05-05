That’s more like it! It’s nice to wake up to dry skies and some sunshine as we’re off to a terrific start to kick off this Thursday morning. Temps bounce from the 40s to near 50, up to near 70 this afternoon. Although it’ll be a bit cooler at the coast with localized sea breezes kicking in. Overall a fantastic day from the golf courses to the ball fields.

Friday, we’re still on the milder side, 60s, but clouds do thicken up.

As winds turn onshore, it’ll turn cool over the weekend with highs struggling to get out of the low 50s. As a storm moves close to southern New England, I do expect the chance of some wet weather Friday night and Saturday across CT, RI and Southeast Mass. It’s possible the rain moves a bit farther north too, so we’ll keep an eye on that track. The highest chance to stay dry is north of the Pike.

Winds pick up out of the east/northeast too. That wind direction provides on chill and at times will be gusty along the coast. We’ll likely see gusts across the Cape/Islands over 30mph.

The pattern remains cool early next week as the onshore flow prevails.