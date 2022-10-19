While we dried out nicely yesterday afternoon and last night, the chillier air has certainly made it’s way back into Southern New England. This morning, temps start off 10-20 degrees colder than yesterday morning as overnight lows fell back into the 30s to low 40s for many.



The sunshine wins out today as temps rebound to the mid to upper 50s with a busy breeze, gusting to 20mph, adds a bit of a chill. Tomorrow, it’s almost a cut and paste forecast, although the chilly breeze steps up another notch, gusting 20-30mph.

Friday looks great, mostly sunny, less wind and temps rebounding into the low 60s. We’ll add to that Saturday too as highs head for the 65-70 range under a ton of sun.

Clouds do increase Sunday with rain likely arriving by night and showers sticking around Monday.