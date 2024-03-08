We cleared out nicely overnight and that has allowed for a lot of sunshine to kick off this Friday morning. We’ll hold onto that sunshine through the day, allowing for a bright day from start to finish. We’ll also hold onto an onshore wind, keeping it coolest at the coast. The strongest winds this morning gust 30-40mph across the Cape and the Islands, subsiding a bit this afternoon, back to 20-25mph. Temps range from the low 40s to near 50 across the region, mildest across the interior.

Saturday is dry during the daylight hours with clouds increasing and temps near 45. By the evening, the next storm approaches, increasing the chance for showers in the evening, then heavy rain overnight. It’s a quick hitting system, but will pack a punch with some downpours, dropping about 1-1.5″ of rain by early Sunday morning.

Since it’s progressive, most of the rain is done falling by 8-9am Sunday. While a spot shower can’t be ruled out Sunday afternoon, most of the daylight hours turn out to be dry. We’ll also watch the midday high tide as it’s astronomically very higher, and we’ll likely see minor to pockets of moderate coastal flooding.

Clocks go forward 1hr Sunday too, and that means a 6:45pm sunset then.

We’ll see those later sunsets early to middle part of next week too, as we have a dry stretch of weather for a few days. Temps warm back into the 50s by Wednesday.