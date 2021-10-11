Skies gradually clear up tonight, and then we’ll see areas of fog. Patchy fog will linger into tomorrow morning, and then it burns off by mid-morning. We’ll have filtered sunshine with high reaching into the low 70s. The Cape & the Islands are cooler in the mid and and upper 60s.

Wednesday is another great day! There could be patchy fog in the morning once again, and then skies are bright the rest of the day. Highs are a few degrees warmer with most locations getting into the mid 70s.

Need to rake the leaves? There are no excuses left with dry and calm weather the rest of the week. Winds are light Tuesday – Friday.

Its also a great time to wash the car! The wash will last you several days. It will be dry all week and then we bring in a few showers into the forecast to kick off the weekend.

The fantastic weather sticks around all week, and then of course (it has been happening a lot lately), clouds and wet weather return to kick off the weekend on Saturday. It looks like the bulk of the rain moves in Saturday night, and then we’re left with a lingering, early morning shower on Sunday.