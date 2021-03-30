Sunshine and Milder… For Now

Chilly air is in place this morning with temps in the mid 20s in many suburbs, 30s in Boston, as clear skies and light winds hold on. Clear skies allows for a lot of sunshine today and with a very dry atmosphere in place, we’ll warm up and warm up quickly. The breeze today is a lot lighter too with afternoon gusts 15-20mph vs the 50-55mph we had yesterday. Enjoy the nice Spring afternoon!

Tomorrow is even warmer, however, will have more clouds around and showers end the day. Overall, it’ll still be a decent Spring-like day, just not as bright.

The next slug of rain heads in here late Wednesday – Thursday. It’ll likely be beneficial again with 1″+ possible across much of the area. Rain tapers off early to mid afternoon Thursday, close to the time the Sox are scheduled to take to field for the home opener. It may be a case of delayed, but not denied at Fenway Thursday as baseball weather improves late afternoon-evening as we dry out.

Good Friday looks cold, highs only 40-45. Easter weekend looks fairly seasonable with highs in the low to mid 50s. Can’t rule out a sprinkle or brief shower Easter Sunday, but much of the time does look dry.