Good morning and happy Sunday! After a doozy of a day yesterday, we have much calmer weather for the second half of the weekend.

Many of our Southern New England cities saw more than 0.5″ of rain yesterday, and some places even saw more than 1.0″. In the long run, we do need the rain so it’s not all bad news there, but it made for a turbulent day for sure.

Aside from the need for rain, the really, really good news when it comes to the system that brought the rain is that it helped to switch up the wind flow (at the surface, and higher up in the atmosphere). That’s allowed for the smoke to recede after a smoky Saturday afternoon!

So, it’s dry, it’s not smoky, and temperatures will be somewhat close to average today, if not a touch cool. We’ll be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. Dew point temperatures will be in the 50s as well, so yesterday’s humidity will go by the wayside. The cooler, drier air is moving in at a good pace, leading to a breezy day with gusts in the 20s.

If you’re heading to Revere Beach for the Sand Sculpting Festival, you’ll deal with the breeze, but not much else! Good thing event officials postponed the fireworks until tonight– it should be calmer and comfy at 9PM when they begin!

The only issue Mother Nature is handing us today is a rip current risk for south and southwest facing beaches. Be mindful if you’re heading to the water! If you ever get caught in a rip current, remember to swim parallel to the shoreline (OUT of the current, not against it).

We keep the magnificent weather around for Monday! We’ll be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. It’ll be dry but less windy– overall, a great day for time outdoors, even if it’s just for a walk during your lunch break.

We can’t call it a streak though, as we take a turn for the turbulent on Tuesday. Our next storm system arrives later in the afternoon, driving showers and a few storms.

We’ll be stuck in the showers and storms on Wednesday as well. That said, the rain only lasts so long– Thursday and Friday look dry and comfortable!