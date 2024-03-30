Hope you remember where you put your sunglasses days ago! The sun is back. It’s drier this weekend with a breeze, gusty at times. Morning temperatures start off chilly in the 30s, then we rebound to the 50s.

The wind is already active this morning. It’s making it feel about ten degrees chillier. This afternoon the wind will be gusty, but not as strong as this morning. Abundant sunshine will help our temperatures climb into the low/mid 50s.

A disturbance through the Ohio River Valley will slide east overnight into tomorrow morning. Precipitation mainly stays to our south. If anything, there’s just a chance for a sprinkle. For most of us, we wake up to more clouds.

Your Easter forecast is nice! More clouds in the morning, then sun and clouds through the day. There will be a breeze in the afternoon, but it won’t be as feisty as today. Highs return to the 50s.

While, this weekend is drier, we know March has been wet! Worcester will likely wrap up the month with it being the 4th wettest March on record. Boston ends as the 6th wettest March on record.

The start of April will be wet as well! A storm brings us a return to winter with snow, rain and wind mid-week.

Meteorologist Melanie Black